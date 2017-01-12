Kansas City police investigating double homicide at apartment complex; multiple victims injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Homicide investigators are investigating two deaths on Thursday night at a Kansas City apartment complex. KCPD Chief Darryl Forte tweets that the scene is in the 8600 block of E. 62nd Street.

FOX 4's Katie Banks reports from the scene that others were hurt in the shooting, including a juvenile who was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Breaking: Multiple people shot, 2 dead at apartment shooting on KC's East side. pic.twitter.com/pat91Fgalk — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) January 13, 2017

A man who lives at the apartment complex described how he found out about the deadly shooting.

"I was in my apartment cooking dinner and watching a movie with my girlfriend and I saw some sirens, some lights and everything, we didn’t hear anything and it kind of seemed like everything was off to the left where we couldn’t see it. Then my mother called me and asked if it was a double homicide," Derek Hutchens said.

Police sources tell FOX 4 that several men were seen in a dark Toyota firing gunshots and then driving away from the apartment complex. Further details about that vehicle and the suspects' descriptions haven't been released yet.

Hutchens said the apartment complex hasn't been a problem spot as long as he's lived there.

"We haven’t had too much trouble around here. They added lights when they changed property management and everything to the parking lot, and it made things a little more safe, but you know, the three years we’ve been here, we haven’t had anything like this happen. So it is a little scary," he said. "I guess it could happen anywhere. People always tell us to be careful where we live. I guess now we kind of have a little bit of an example to go off of now, unfortunately."

We're awaiting more details from a police spokesperson, refresh this page for the latest.