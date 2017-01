Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Hidden Figures" is number one in the box office during the second week of January, and the FOX 4 film critics are already buzzing about a potential Oscar.

Shawn Edwards sat down to chat with supporting stars Kevin Costner and Jim Parsons to find out if space and space exploration is something that has fascinated them over the years. Also, the two shared why they wanted to be a part of the film.

"Hidden Figures" opened in theaters Dec. 25.

