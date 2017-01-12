Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lidia's in Kansas City is one of the 143 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above Lidia's Chef de Cuisine, Cody Hogan, demonstrates how to make the restaurant's Cavoletti di Bruxelles alle Noci or sautéed Brussels sprouts with walnuts.

Lidia's likes to serves the Brussels sprouts with duck leg in a vinegar sauce.

Lidia’s Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Walnuts -- Cavoletti di Bruxelles alle Noci

serves 6 as a side

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large red onion, sliced

4 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed, outer leaves removed, halved

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ cup whole walnut halves, toasted and then coarsely chopped

In a large straight-sided skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat, add the onion, and cook until almost tender, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic. Once it is sizzling, add the Brussels sprouts and season with the salt and red pepper flakes. Sprinkle with the vinegar, reduce heat to medium, and cook, covered, until golden and tender, about 18 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add a couple of tablespoons of water at any point if it seems they’re sticking to the pan.

Add the walnuts, and cook, stirring just until combined, about 1 minute. Remove garlic and serve hot.

