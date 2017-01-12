× Man, 25, arrested in Oak Grove, Mo., in company of 13-year-old girl he’s accused of enticing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dominic Keith Pearson, 25, was charged in federal court with attempting to entice a 13-year-old Springfield girl to engage in sexual activity.

According to the affidavit filed in the case, the 13-year-old victim was reported missing from her home in Springfield on Jan. 8, 2017. Investigators say they found a series of messages between Pearson and the girl on a cell phone. The messages allegedly indicated that Pearson was traveling to meet the girl.

On January 10, Pearson and the girl were located in a truckers lounge at Petro Truck Stop off Interstate 70 near Oak Grove, Mo. Both Pearson and Jane Doe had luggage with them in the lounge.

He was arrested and had his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District in Kansas City,Mo.