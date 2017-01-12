Mesob’s doro tibs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mesob in Westport is one of the 143 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above chef Cherven Desauguste demonstrates how to make the restaurant's doro tibs.

Doro Tibs

The trickiest part of this recipe is finding berbere, an Ethiopian chili powder. If you don't have it, cayenne pepper or chili powder will do the trick.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup vegetable/olive oil

1 medium Spanish onion, peeled and julienne

2 teaspoons chopped fresh garlic

2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger

4 teaspoons berbere (Ethiopian chili powder) or cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 fresh tomato, diced

3-pound chicken breast cubed

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. In a skillet over low heat, combine the oil, onion, garlic, ginger, (chili powder), and cardamom, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. 2. If you have a low tolerance for spice, add tomato. Then add the chicken and cook about 8 minutes, until the meat is cooked through. Finally, add salt to taste. served with Injera (Ethiopian flat bread). This recipe serves five.

