Metro shoppers take no chances, flocking to grocery stores ahead of expected ice storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City doesn't mess around when it comes to a stocked fridge. Grocery stores all over the metro were packed with long lines and last-minute shopping on Thursday evening.

When shoppers got to Hy-Vee in Mission they saw a packed parking lot and knew they were in for an interesting trip. Five-hundred grocery carts were in use for hours. A packed house, full of people making last minute trips.

"We are preparing for this weekend. Cereal, milk, some snack food, fruit," Katie Avila said.

Her daughter Gracie was along for the ride. She already has her icy weekend plans.

"Basically draw," Gracie said.

Others had to brave the crowd solo.

"Your wife sent you here?" FOX 4's Megan Brilley asked.

"Yes She's sitting here in front of the tv, with the fire going," Bill Copher said.

The husband of the year award goes to Bill Copher, who is stocking up for himself and his family.

"I've got iced tea, ice cream, dinners, salad, breakfast orange juice the works."

But many say if they're going to be indoors for two or three days, you can't forget...

"Probably a couple beers, some Bloody Mary ingredients."

After seeing long lines, many started questioning their last minute decision.

"I really don't know what I'm doing here tonight. This place is a zoo! Have you seen those check out lanes. Incredible."

Shoppers here say they're used to the weather, ice is nothing new. Just give them good food, some wine and a fire place.

"We're in good shape now," Copher said.