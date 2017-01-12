× Missouri governor promises to react quickly if ice cripples the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Eric Greitens addressed the state Thursday afternoon, one day after activating the state’s emergency operations center for the winter storm. He says a team is ready to move in if the storm cripples Missouri. In the meantime, Greitens is reminding families to have supplies on hand, including flashlights in case they lose power.

“Of course as we continue to pray for the best. We are preparing to respond to make sure we can protect the lives, health and safety of the people of Missouri,” he said.