Mo. representative says those with CCW permit not allowed to bring gun into Capitol may borrow his

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri state representative said on Wednesday that anyone who is not allowed to bring a firearm into the Capitol may stop by his office and borrow one during their visit.

Representative Nick Marshall said in a post to Facebook, just one day after metal detectors became operational at the Missouri Capitol, that his offer would become effective immediately.

On Tuesday Marshall, who is from Parkville, posted an image to Facebook of a man entering the Capitol through metal detectors.

“This is not Freedom and Liberty,” Marshall said in his post. “This is not how citizens should be greeted when entering The People’s House, their Missouri State Capitol.”

Marshall went on to say he will do everything in his power to reverse what he referred to as a “sad and troubling new policy that was not authorized by the General Assembly.”

“I meant it when I said I would go to Jefferson City to protect your Freedom and Liberty,” Marshall said.

According to the Office of Administration’s website it is a crime to carry a firearm or any other weapon into any building owned or occupied by any agency of state government. The website also says exceptions are provided for law enforcement officers and other specific public officials acting in their official capacities. For example the exception applies to probation and parole officers, wardens and superintendents of prisons, members of the national guard, persons with judicial authority, members of the General Assembly, etc.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the state agreed to a contract with Rapiscan Systems Inc. of California to provide two metal detector systems at a cost of about $76,000 each. The devices will be at the west and south entrances for visitors.

The contract indicates that a third metal detector system could be delivered later.

State employees who work in the Capitol will be able to enter through other doors that will be locked to the general public.