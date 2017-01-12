MU officials ask students to avoid coming back to campus until Monday as threat of winter storm looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The warnings about possible freezing rain and ice this weekend have officials at the University of Missouri-Columbia advising students to stay away. They're asking students returning from Christmas break to wait until Monday to return to campus as MoDOT has advised people to stay off the roads.

The University of Missouri-Columbia started notifying students Wednesday night about waiting to come back to the campus until Monday. The university is basing their advisory in part on information from MoDOT and weather forecasts.

MoDOT tells FOX 4 city road crews are preparing in advance, but say there's only so much they can do.

"If we go out and spread emergency routes first, before the storm, you've got the traffic on it which is basically breaking the salt down by driving on it," city streets superintendent Keven Schneider said. "And then with a lot of moisture, that has a tendency to dilute the sodium chloride that's on the street surface so, and also even just wash it away completely. That kind of takes away anything you would gain from doing the pre-treatment."

Last month icy roads caused a major back up on I-29--some were stuck up to 10 hours. Others forced to abandon their cars on roadsides.

MoDOT has advised everyone to stay off the roads this weekend. Just in case you have to go out, make sure your gas tank is full and you are armed with your ice scraper.

