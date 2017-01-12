Study says Nutella can cause cancer, Nutella fights back against claim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you love Nutella, brace yourself. A new report says an ingredient in the chocolate spread could cause cancer.

The controversy centers around palm oil, which is a very important ingredient in Nutella, and Ferrero, the company that makes this chocolate spread, says using a different type of oil would lead to a less quality product.

Last year, the European Food Safety Authority announced that palm oil is more likely than other oils to cause cancer when heated above 200-degrees.

That’s because at 200 degrees, the oil produces a fatty acid.

And an academic study released last month confirms that mice ingesting this fatty acid developed an aggressive form of cancer.

This news has led to a three-percent drop in sales of Nutella – and some Italian food makers are refusing to use the product.

But the makers of Nutella are fighting back with an ad campaign, claiming they don’t heat the palm oil to 200-degrees and that they get it from freshly squeezed fruits, making it safe.

It’s also worth noting that since palm oil is the cheapest oil out there, switching to another type of oil would cost the makers of Nutella millions of dollars.

Despite the claims, Nutella fans are defending the product.

The FDA here in the U.S. has not banned the use of palm oil but in Europe, many government leaders in Europe are pushing for restrictions in the use of palm oil in products.