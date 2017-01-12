× Suspect pleads guilty to killing Overland Park man warming up his car in Dec. 2014

OLATHE, Kan. — DeMario Thompson, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Johnson County Court to the 2014 New Year’s Eve murder of Steve Sawyer, 49.

Prosecutors say Thompson killed Sawyer while Sawyer was warming up his car in his driveway at West 83rd Terrace near Kessler just after 6 a.m.

Sawyer’s girlfriend Denise Thompson, with whom he lived, testified that Sawyer got up before 6 a.m. to go to work and shortly after he went outside to warm up his car, Denise Thompson says she heard him scream, ‘Help! Help! Help!’

Then she says she heard three rapid fire gunshots.

Denise Thompson is not related to the suspect, DeMario Thompson.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 17, 2017.