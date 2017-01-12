Threat scribbled in bathroom stall at Winnetonka High School prompts enhanced security measures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County sheriff’s deputies will be at Winnetonka High School on Friday after a threat was found written in a bathroom stall.

The North Kansas City School District began investigating the threat Thursday afternoon, and found it was not credible, and the sheriffs office is continuing to investigate.

While investigators believe no students are in danger, they are taking it seriously, and will have extra deputies on campus as precaution. The school district provided this statement:

North Kansas City Schools became aware of a threat written on a locker room wall. We partnered with law enforcement to investigate and concluded it to be non-credible and unsubstantiated. The district encourages all students to report matters of concern so that we may most effectively follow up. The safety of our students, teachers, and staff is a top priority. School will be in session tomorrow, as usual.