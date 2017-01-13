Driving instructor shares tips for those who have to travel over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With snow and ice on the way, road conditions are expected to be slick, and that means driving could be dangerous.

Driving instructor Reggie King with the James Smith Driving School shares some tips for those who have to get out over the weekend.

King says his biggest piece of advice is to have food, water, a backup phone charges and other products that will help you if you get stuck.

He also says to avoid braking if you notice your vehicle slipping.

