KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and first baseman Eric Hosmer have agreed to terms on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration.

According to MLB reporter Jeffrey Flanagan, the deal was for $12.25 million.

Hosmer, 27, set career highs in 2016 with 25 home runs and 104 RBI and was named the All-Star Game MVP.

