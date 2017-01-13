× Chiefs-Steelers game moving to Sunday night due to ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Due to safety concerns in Kansas City’s icy forecast, the NFL announced it is moving Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game to 7:20 p.m.

The game was originally set to start at 12:05 p.m. In its announcement, the NFL said the ‘start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.’

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and current NFL analyst Trent Green was among the first to tweet the information on Friday.

Shortly after Green’s tweet, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the game will move to 7:20 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m. FOX 4 will be live streaming that news conference.

According to a tweet from the Chiefs parking lots will now open at 2 p.m. All gates will open at 5 p.m.

With the game time change, here are updates to parking and stadium gates. pic.twitter.com/uJIkcEPtJZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2017

Word on the street is Chiefs/Steelers moving to Sunday night. Ice storm!!! NFL to have official announcement and specifics soon. — Trent Green (@trentgreen10) January 13, 2017

The #Chiefs–#Steelers game, in the interest of public safety, will now be played at 8:20 pm ET. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017