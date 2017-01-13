Ice concerns push back Chiefs playoff start Sunday against Pittsburgh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NFL announced Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers start time will be pushed back the start from Noon until 7:20 p.m. Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the decision to push back the game was as much about their staff as the players and the fans.

“We’ve received a bunch of questions from our fans, season ticket holders, what’s going on, could it change when would it change?” Donovan said.

“We had a plan we were going to start the day off by going to Waffle House and then head down here about 6:30 a.m.," Nick Fry said.

The move will hopefully let the ice storm pass and crews to clear a path for fans to get there both on the roads and that potentially treacherous trip from the parking lot to their seats.

“Based on the latest information they feel very confident we’ll be able to provide a very safe environment starting when you open the gates,” Donovan said.

Those gates will open at 2 p.m. Sunday for tailgaters. The stadium will then open to fans at 5 p.m.

Donovan said fans affected by the start time change were welcome to call the box office, but the Chiefs policy generally is they don’t give refunds.

Out-of-town fans also could be affected, but fans who traveled to Arrowhead Friday from New Hampshire, New Jersey, Maryland, California and Florida all said they planned ahead.

“I knew after the game I’d be too excited to leave, we booked through Sunday so we’ll get out of here sometime Monday and if not we’ll stay an extra day," Patti Cambiano said.

If you are holding on to a ticket you can’t use, it could be two or three-times more valuable than it was Thursday night. That’s how much the cheapest ticket prices have jumped since the game was moved to a night game.