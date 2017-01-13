If you’re headed out to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, here’s what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While the Chiefs are preparing to face Pittsburgh Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, staff members are preparing to battle the impending ice storm.

There are already plenty of cancellations this weekend across the metro, but as of Friday morning, the Chiefs says there are no plans to cancel the game. Chiefs game day staff members says they are working to make Sunday bearable.

The Chiefs say they have contractors who clear the parking lots as well as inside the stadium. Workers will also clear ramps and steps but will not clear actual seats. That is up to the fans.

While the seating surface maybe cold the field surface will be warm. The Chiefs say they resoded the middle of the field and added the fancy divisional logos. They also added field heaters in the off season. Groundskeepers can blow heat under the tarp to try to create a bubble to keep field in good playing condition.

Things to know for Sunday

National Anthem: Jordin Sparks, Grammy Award nominee and American Idol winner

Flyover: Four A-10 Warthogs from Whiteman Airforce Base weather permitting

Important Times

6:30 a.m. - Parking Lots Open (Prepay for parking to save at the gate!) BEFORE 6:30, GATE ONE

10:00 a.m. - All Stadium Gates Open

12:05 p.m. - Kickoff