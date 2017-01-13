KC firefighters respond to house fire, find two people on the roof and one person sleeping inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three people rescued from their home Friday morning as it filled with flames and smoke are expected to be okay.

Kansas City firefighters were dispatched to the home near 39th and Wyoming around 4:45 a.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived, they saw a woman and a man on the roof of the house, screaming for help.

They also found one other person inside sleeping.

Firefighters say they did not hear any working smoke detectors when they entered the home.

A neighbor tells FOX 4 all three people went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but they are all expected to be okay.

Neighbors also say they saw the whole thing and tell FOX 4 they are grateful firefighters saved their friends' lives.

"The flames were just huge over the house and our neighbor was on top of the roof trying to escape," Jesica Poell said. "She had crawled out a window. Luckily she was able to get some warm clothes on, but we saw the firefighters with big tall ladder trying to pull her off the roof."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 6:15 a.m. firefighters were still inside the home taking care of hot spots.