Mac Shack mac and cheese, and savory bread pudding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you can't make it to Arrowhead Sunday, just bring the game to you. The senior executive chef of Aramark for the Chiefs, Erin Wishon, stopped by the morning show to share new playoff recipes.

Mac Shack Mac & Cheese

Yield: 12 portions Active Time: 20 Minutes Total Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

Your favorite cheese 2 cups

Milk, Whole 1 cup

Boursin Cheese 2 Tablespoons

Parmesan Cheese, Grated ¼ cup

Pasta – Any 2 pounds

Directions:

1. Combine cheese and milk – melt over low heat.

2. Stir in Boursin and Parmesan until thoroughly mixed.

3. Hold warm and toss with warm pasta.

Savory Gruyere Bread Pudding

Yield: 4 portions Active Time: 30 Minutes Total Time: 45 Minutes

Ingredients:

Texas Toast 1 loaf

Heavy Cream 1 cup

Egg, Whole 1 ea

Basil 1 Tablespoon

Rosemary 1 teaspoon

Chives 2 Tablespoons

Gruyere, Shaved ½ cup

Parmesan, Shaved ¼ cup

Salt & Pepper To Taste

Butter ¼ cup

Directions:

1. Remove crust from bread and dice into large cubes.

2. Whisk together egg, heavy cream, and finely chopped herbs.

3. Toss cream mixture with bread cubes to evenly coat.

4. Sprinkle cheeses into bread mixture and toss – careful not to break apart bread cubes.

5. Place in a greased loaf pan and bake at 350 for approximately 40 minutes, or until bread bounces back upon touch.

6. Allow bread to cool and then slice.

7. Sear slices with butter to lightly toast.

