Melissa Etheridge writes love song for Alex Smith and it’s awesome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even after years of success, singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge hasn’t forgotten her Kansas roots.

During a visit to the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Friday, the Leavenworth native talked about her love for the Kansas City Chiefs and her infatuation for one player in particular.

“This is called, ‘Alex Smith, I Love You,'” Etheridge said as she grabbed her guitar to debut her new song.

In September, Etheridge tweeted that Smith is the only man she’d ever want to write a love song to, and now she has.

The entire cast of “Good Morning Football” cheered as Etheridge wrapped up the song. Some bowed to her, some whistle and some started grooving to the new jam.

Etheridge, who was seen wearing a Chiefs guitar strap, says she always puts it on her guitars for her encore performances.

“It’s always fun when I play Oakland or Denver,” Etheridge said followed with a giggle.