Morning crew sends Loren Halifax off to evening newscasts with love and a few flowers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After more than a decade on the FOX 4 Morning Show, anchor Loren Halifax will be moving to evenings.

Starting Monday, Jan. 16 you can catch her on FOX 4 news at 6 and 10 p.m. joining Phil Witt.

But before Loren headed to evenings, the morning crew wanted to remind her how much fun they have had with her over the years.

Viewers also shared their favorite memories of Loren on FOX 4's Facebook page.

Abby Eden will be moving to the FOX 4 News Morning show to join Mark Alford. Read more on the FOX 4 News journalists trading places here.