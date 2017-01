× Olathe gun store burglarized

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating a gun store burglary that occurred early Friday morning.

Police say the burglary happened around 4 a.m. at the Olathe gun shop off Rogers Road.

No employees were at the store at the time of the burglary.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or said what the suspect or suspects got away with.