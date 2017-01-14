Arrowhead Stadium makes last minute preparations ahead of Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the Chiefs make their last minute preparations for the big game against the Steelers, another team at Arrowhead Stadium was also busy getting ready for Sunday.

Arrowhead Stadium maintenance crews could be seen treating parking lots and sidewalks, preparing for the ice storm, and the thousands of rowdy Chiefs fans, that are expected to converge on the stadium.

Crews worked into the evening putting down salt on every inch of cement.

The NFL was so concerned about the forecast, it delayed the game from noon to 7:30 p.m.

And fans themselves were also getting ready by gathering all their Chiefs gear.

Hundreds were at the team store stocking up on hats, shirts, jackets, and blankets.

If they're going to be cold, they're going to represent their team in the process.

That goes for everyone, even the lone Steelers fan our FOX 4 crew noticed at the store.

"I got a lot of, like, 'you're in the wrong place,' but you know what? I came all the way out here to represent my team," the Steelers fan said.

FOX 4 found one couple who braved snow and ice, coming into KC from Kentucky.

Some fans have sold their tickets, fearing the conditions will be too harsh or dangerous to attend the game.

But maintenance crews are working overtime to make sure folks are okay.

Gates open at Arrowhead at 2 p.m.