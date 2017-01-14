BREAKING: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closing after 146 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big top is coming down. After 146 years in business, Ringling Brothers circus is closing down.

The circus, dubbed "The Greatest Show on Earth" announced that due to rising costs and lagging attendance, they would be closing operations and performing their last show in May this year.

The circus ended their elephant acts in January 2016 amid mounting pressure from animal rights activists that the show's treatment of elephants was cruel and inhumane.

Kenneth Feld, the CEO of Feld Entertainment, which produces Ringling Bros., made an announcement on the company's website.