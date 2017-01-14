Hooters restaurant offers ‘angel shot’ to women on bad dates

Most ladies can sit you down and tell you about their date from hell. As online dating becomes even more prevalent, dating horror stories are becoming even more common.

But what do you do when an unpleasant evening takes a serious turn for the worse? What do you do if the person you’re out with makes you feel unsafe?

One Hooters location in South Africa is taking action to help, and bars and restaurants around the world are taking notice, and joining the cause.

A Facebook user noticed instructions on the door to a ladies’ room, and now many are encouraging other restaurants to start offering the “angel shot.”

Are you on a date that isn’t going well? Is your Tinder or Plenty of Fish date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel unsafe or even just a bit weird? We’re here to help: Just go to the bar and order an angel shot. Neat: Your bartender will escort you to your vehicle. With Ice: Your bartender will call and Uber or Lyft for you. With Lime: Your bartender will call the police. We’ll handle things discreetly, and with a lot of fuss. (We’ve been there and we want you to know that you’re in good hands)

The Independent reported that online dating-related rapes in the UK increased more than 450 percent in the five years from 2009 to 2014, precisely as dating apps began to surge in popularity.

Photos of other bars offering their own angel shots have been shared on social media.