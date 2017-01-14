Ice leads to 22-vehicle pileup in Wichita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. -- Icy weather is being blamed for a 22-vehicle pileup Friday night.

Fortunately, there were only two minor injuries reported.

Meghan Innes told reporters she was on her way home from work when she became involved in the crash. She said once her car stopped, the hits just kept coming.

"I could just see every single car that was coming to hit me and I just tried my best to relax," Innes said.

Transportation authorities have urged drivers across Kansas and Missouri to stay off the roads this weekend, as more winter weather moves across the region.