× Joe’s Weather Blog #2-We melt some ice…then more comes (SAT-1/14)

Good afternoon. Tried to sneak in a little lunch time nap today. Not sure how much sleep I’ll get tonight. When I start hearing the rain that will be freezing hitting the window I will wake up…then get worried about the roads and probably end up coming in earlier than usual on Sunday morning…so it goes when you work this crazy shift like I have for the last 20+ years.

Also please see the AM Weather Blog for additional details so you have a lot of reading to do today!

Temperatures now are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There are some out there who are actually above freezing. I’m starting to notice an increase in the radar echoes towards far southern KS and that activity will be moving towards the NE and then ENE later this afternoon into early this evening.

Forecast:

The rest of this afternoon>6PM: Cloudy skies. Mainly dry with perhaps a pinch of freezing mist out there. Temperatures near 32°. Winds will be NNE at 5 MPH. There are actually some thin spots in the clouds right now as well

This evening: Watch what’s happening on your radar. That activity in southern KS will be heading towards the region. It appears we’ll have several waves of this tonight into noon Sunday. Each wave MAY NOT affect the entire region. One wave (the 1st one) may be more focused from KC southwards. So after about 7-8PM the risk of freezing rain/drizzle/mist increases slowly from the SW to the NE.

Overnight-12AM to daybreak Sunday: Some areas of freezing rain moving through with steadier activity coming closer to 6AM on a bit more of a widespread basis. It appears northern MO from St Joe north may see lessor overall totals of ice. Areas from near KC southwards will see more. We should be in the 27-30° range.

Sunday: Areas of freezing rain moving through till lunch or so. Now it gets interesting from there with temperatures. We should see a 33+° temperature “line” creep up from the south to the north as the afternoon especially moves along. IF there is a faster north movement to this we’ll get less ice. Slower and perhaps a bit more ice. We shoud be in the “liquid” phase of this, mostly drizzle later tomorrow afternoon and night for the game.

Monday: Temperatures may be in the 50-55° range from KC southwards as the main surface storm moves closer and through the area towards Monday night and then we see a wind shift allowing colder air to come in again

Discussion:

OK so for the purpose of this blog…let’s just deal with what happens through 3PM Sunday or so. we’ll start with the now and look at regional radar. Remember for those that are new to the blog…this data will live update for you so that the blog radar/models will always be current no matter when you check it.

Let’s start with NWS radar from Pleasant Hill

Now let’s move west towards Topeka…may be a bit more helpful as stuff is moving in.

Now remember this is showing the precipitation. The product above really isn’t meant to show the difference in winter precip types. For that let’s use an algorithm radar from Penn State. For timing purposes…21UTZ is 3PM…00:00UTC is 6PM…03:00 UTC is 9PM…06:00 UTC is 12AM…etc

OK so as I type this…we’re quiet but I’m watching the area in southern KS organize.

Temperature wise we’re ROUND 30-33° on average. The following map shows the temperatures in RED.

The dew points are in GREEN and somewhat important because as whatever falls into the wider spread between the red and green numbers…wider is drier :), it will evaporate a bit and bring those RED numbers down a few degrees. I expect that to happen this evening.

Now let’s use the HRRR model which goes out to about 18 hours and updates constantly. This is via IA State.

What is interesting is that this 1st wave is progged to come up and then start shifting eastwards with the worst of TOTAL(!) icing mainly affecting areas south of KC. For the KC area we’d probably get another glazing to .10″ ice amount should this be right.

Then there would be the chance of getting another wave of freezing rain tomorrow (after daybreak) through noon or so as we start watching the temperature like a hawk and hope the 32° line can come north sooner rather than later. That could amount to another 1/10-1/4″ of ice or so.

This puts the ice accumulations closer to about 1/4″ to about 1/3″ or so. Again remember, several days ago, I showed you the FRAM model which is gaining in acceptance within the weather community. It shows how the rates of rain correlate to ice accumulations on horizontal and radial (wires). There is NOT a 1:1 relationship. It’s more like 80% for a horizontal surface and closer to about 40% or so for a radial surface.

Again this image more or less looks like a good starting point for how things end up. Remember this is virtually JUST LIKE A RAIN EVENT. What do I mean by that. When we have rain coming through…amounts can vary substantially…let’s say, for the sake of argument, on average about 1/4-1/2″ of rainfall and that’s when the temperatures are rather uniform…NOT straddling 32° and ice or no ice. Well the same is going to happen tomorrow. There will be variations in the ice amounts.

I’m still hopeful that we should see temperatures creep above 32° by mid afternoon (or earlier) Sunday. This is the complication with these 31-33° icing events as you might imagine. 1) there are variations from neighborhood to neighborhood when it comes to temperatures of at least 1° many times…so tomorrow some may have freezing rain while others have liquid drizzle. Tough!

For the game I’d still be prepared for 33-34° temperatures and at least some light rain/drizzle. At least there won’t be a lot of wind.

For the 9 billionth time though this is NOT repeat of 2002.

That’s it for now…the feature photo of today’s blog #2 comes from Misty Jones who sends in some GREAT shots to me on FB!

Speaking of which there is a FB LIVE coming at 3PM…from my Kitchen…errrr the house….errrr I mean my forecast complex!

Joe