× Joe’s Weather Blog: It’s always been tonight and Sunday (SAT-1/14)

Good morning…last night again proved that just a smidgen of ice can create all sorts of issues. It wasn’t much <1/10″ or so…but it was enough that roads, even some of the pre-treated roads got slick…and got slick fast. We’re recovering from that this morning and with temperatures this afternoon near 32° we should see improvement. More on that is a few minutes…1st though some administrative stuff.

This blog will be updated at around 2PM this afternoon and there will be another FB LIVE around 3PM or so this afternoon…and perhaps another one around 7PM depending on radar and the freezing rain situation that should be heading towards us by then.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies and cold. Temperatures near 32°. There may be an occasional patch of freezing mist out there..but overall dry. Light north winds.

Tonight: Initially dry but with freezing rain moving towards us later this evening…probably towards 10PM-2AM or so for arrival times. This will be a banded area meaning it may be rather heavy stuff in some areas and lighter to nothing in other areas. The most favored area right now appears to be from the metro southwards…it’s possible that a 1-2 county shift south…could take the heaviest ice south of the metro.

Sunday: Freezing rain showers/drizzle continues into the early afternoon. Then temperatures get to 32° from the south to the north in the afternoon hours. N MO may wait to get 32°+ till the evening. Roads should be messy/icy…even treated ones for awhile Sunday. For tailgaters…we may still have some ice at the beginning but I’m hopeful it will marginally get better towards the end of the afternoon

Gametime: 33° with some drizzle possible. Light winds

2nd Half: 34° with drizzle possible.

I should note that some heavier liquid rain will be getting closer to the region later tomorrow night…hopefully it waits to move in till AFTER the game. Something to monitor though.

Discussion:

So here we are…starting the weekend n a very gray note. The ice last night was certainly an issue…creating a glaze in many areas and icy conditions. When I came to work this morning…it was OK though…so the treated main roads seem very doable. I wouldn’t cancel ALL your plans today. if you’re real sensitive to getting out in this type of weather…then stay home. If not I think it should be mostly OK once you get ont eh main arteries. Sub-division roads, secondary roads…rural roads and other areas that weren’t treated need to be used very carefully.

Radar locally in the KC area, as I type this this morning, is OK…there is some freezing precip across northern MO especially Be alert to that along and north of 136 highway towards the IA border. I can’t rule out some very light freezing mist/drizzle around the region today.

All the counties in PURPLE are under Ice Storm Warnings…yup everybody in the viewing area.

As you know…we’ve really focused our attention into tonight and Sunday>Noon (perhaps longer in some areas).

The storm itself is still down towards Baja CA

Utilizing the NAM model…and going up to about 18,000 feet…you can see the progress of the storm into next week.

See here it is now…and track it into the western Plains.

Some are wondering why this isn’t snow. Well simply it’s because the atmosphere above us, aside from about the 1st 3000′ of air directly above us…is too warm (well above 32°). How do we know that though? Well typically twice per day…various NWS offices send up balloons called radiosondes. These measure various weather pieces of information. They typically go up at 6AM and 6PM during this time of the year. The closest balloon launch to us is Topeka. They go, literally where the wind takes them and climb to about 100,000 feet into the atmosphere. They are filled with helium and eventually the pressure changes expand the balloon so much it bursts and the weather instruments fall back to earth and typically land in a farmer’s field in the middle of nowhere…sometimes hundreds of miles away from the launch point.

So for example today…looking at the day…shows our surface temperatures around 26° BUT when you go up to about 4500′ or so…it “warms” up to about 46°!!! You have to go all the way up to around 9000′ or so to see temperatures fall below 32° again.

So here is the way it looks…granted this is Topeka…but it’s a fair representation of the atmosphere around the KC area I think

From the surface to about 2800′ up it’s below 32°

From about 2800′ to about 9000′ it’s above 32°

Above 9000′ it falls below 32°

So we have a COLD>WARM>COLD set-up

The depths of those various layers plays the role in determining whether we have snow (need to have no WARM layer)…sleet (ice pellets) need to have a thicker COLD air mass closer to the ground and a skinnier WARM air mass above that or all rain (no COLD layers). This is a simplified way of going about this discussion.

Here it is in a graphic.

So we’re mostly in the “freezing rain” scenario above. Some may see an ice pellet or two at times I guess…especially in N MO

Here is another way of looking at it…more of a 2D image…12Z is 6AM…0Z is 6PM. This is a forecast off the NAM model. The GREEN shades represent the humidity in the atmosphere. Darker green=higher humidity….more saturation.

So now you know.

Onwards…the storm will swing out into the western Plains states. as it does so additional lift will be generated in the atmosphere this evening…this will create an expansive area of freezing rain in OK/KS and that should spread towards the NE and ENE. Where the brunt of that expanding area of ice goes will determine the ice storm amounts.

Overall I still feel pretty good about the 1/4″-1/2″ forecast. I see a path for some to get a bit more and some to get less. So as opposed to saying 1/10″ to 1″ of ice…I choose this approach. This amount of ice, while significant should pale in comparison to 2002…again this has been a stressed point as you know.

IF some areas get more than 1/2″ of ice…it wouldn’t shock me if some power issues developed…but it shouldn’t be as widespread as 2002 or affect the 100s of thousands like in 2002. Plus in 2002 we had a TON of wind…and that was one of the biggest contributors to the issues we had then.

I saw this forecast that I though passed the morning eye test. Some may do a bit better than this though.

Tomorrow afternoon is when temperature should get above 32° from the south to the north. Again later for N MO. This will convert anything leftover to liquid…although there should be a noted decrease in the amounts coming down as the day wears on on Sunday. Monday will just be rainy but mild with highs maybe in the 50s from KC southwards.

Promising data showing that after a cool Tuesday we’re in the 50s/60s into the late week!

Taht’s it for now…next update should be by 2PM or so…plus a FB LIVE at around 3PM from home.

Finally our feature photo today is from Dan Nowak of a stunning sunset from the other day.

Joe