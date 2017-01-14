Kansas City hunkers down for weekend ice storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite transportation authorities throughout the metro urging drivers to stay off the roads Saturday night, some folks are braving the incoming ice storm with weekend plans.

So if you are heading out Saturday evening, it’s a good idea to check ahead and make sure the place you’re heading to hasn’t already decided to hole up for the night.

If you’re heading to the Country Club Plaza, you might as well scratch that off the list. The Plaza announced it will close at 7 p.m.

Please check with your favorite restaurant for their plans this evening due to inclement weather. The Plaza is closing at 7pm tonight, 1/14. — Country Club Plaza (@ThePlazaKC) January 14, 2017

Some locations may still be open, so call ahead.

Uptown Theater’s live comedy show with comedian Lisa Lampanelli has been rescheduled for March 3rd.

Due to crazy-ass ice storm, my @UptownTheater show has been rescheduled for 3/3/17! All tix are good for that date. Stay home – stay safe! — Lisa Lampanelli (@LisaLampanelli) January 14, 2017

It sounds like it might be a Netflix kind of night. If you have plans for Saturday night, call ahead to your destination. Above all, stay safe.