KC police release suspect information in triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators have released information on three suspects they believe are involved in a Thursday night shooting that left three people dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of E. 62nd Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired.

FOX 4’s Katie Banks reported from the scene that three people were killed and two others were seriously hurt in the shooting, including a juvenile who was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital. All five victims were from the same apartment.

Suspect #1 is a black male with shoulder length dread lock hair and has a light complexion

Suspect #2 is a black male was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect #3 is a black male, no further description.

The Suspect vehicle is a black or blue 4 door vehicle.

The victims were identified on Friday as 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas, 28-year-old Victoria Brown and 20-year-old Ali R. Brown. All were Kansas City, Mo., residents.

If anyone has information please call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

