"A Monster Calls" tells the emotional tale of a young boy who seeks the help of a mysterious tree monster as he copes with the pain of losing his mother.

The film stars 14-year-old Scottish actor Lewis MacDougall, and British actress Felicity Jones, who also stars in the Star Wars mega-hit "Rogue One."

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got a chance to sit down with MacDougall, fresh off his big screen debut in 2015's "Pan," and talked about how he fell into acting at such a young age.