Nerve-racking dashcam video shows Kan. trooper narrowly miss semi-truck careening off I-70

Slow down in dangerous weather conditions.

It’s a message we’ve all heard before, but it bears repeating, especially after seeing a video posted Sunday by Trooper Tod KHP Hays.

The video, posted on Facebook, was taken from the dashcam of a Kansas Highway Patrol car.

“He was travelling east on I-70 in Russell County as a semi-truck, driving too fast for the conditions, looses control and almost hits him,” Hays captioned the video. “Thankfully Trooper Poland had a quick reaction and no one was hurt.”

Poland’s vehicle goes into the grass, narrowly missing both the truck and a mile marker sign.

The video serves as a reminder that vehicles of any size can succumb to dangerous road conditions.

“Please SLOW DOWN and gauge the road mile by mile,” Hays wrote. “Just because it’s not icy where you are, does not mean it may not be icy 20 miles down the road. Again, if you don’t need to drive please STAY HOME. #BeSafe”