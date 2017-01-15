Police searching for Marshall, Mo. man believed to have fired at trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a suspect an incident in which someone shot at an officer.

Authorities are searching for Troy Bateman, of Marshall, Mo., who they said fled from a traffic stop along eastbound MO-20 at Route EE, in Saline County, Mo. The vehicle fled southbound on Route EE from MO-20 before crashing at the intersection of 160th Road and Route EE just after 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Highway patrol said Bateman fired the trooper, who then returned fire. The trooper wasn't injured. It's unknown if Bateman was hit.

Police said Bateman ran into a field and has not been located.

Police said a further investigation revealed that Bateman has an active parole violation warrant for burglary. Bateman is also wanted for questioning in reference to the assault on law enforcement that took place regarding this incident. It is believed Bateman could be armed with a handgun.

Police said anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A by phone at (816) 622-0800.