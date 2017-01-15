Win or lose, rain or shine, Chiefs fans support their team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans piled into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday despite the cold and rainy weather. Some fans told FOX 4 they stayed at hotels near the stadium to make sure they could get to Sunday's playoff game.

"We didn't want to miss it, it's a playoff game, you know," said Jason Smith. "The chiefs are kicking butt this year and we wanted to be there for that."

Dozens of cars waited at the stadium gates before they opened at 2:00 p.m.Tailgaters said they wanted plenty of time to hang out before the game started at 7 p.m.

During the tailgate hundreds of fans asked to take photographs with a man who dressed up to look like Head Coach Andy Reid.

"I get all kind of crazy reactions," said Christopher Wilhelm. "I especially love going to away games and to rally the crowd up."

Wilhelm is from Pennsylvania but said he's been a Chiefs fan for three decades. He said dressing up like Andy Reid is just the cherry on top.

"Everybody wants pictures, everybody here is so awesome in this area I love it here," he said.

Fans sat in the rain Sunday but thankfully, the stadium and parking lot didn't have issues with ice.