Blue Sushi Sake Grill’s Eden roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Blue Sushi Sake Grill in Westwood is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above sous sushi chef Jose Zaragoza and general manager Phil Beck demonstrate how to make the restaurant's Eden roll.

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

http://fox4kc.com/sign-up-for-email-alerts/