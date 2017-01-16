× Driver from Kentucky killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Phelps Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred late Friday night.

The crash occurred along I-70 just east of Phelps Road around 11:50 p.m.

The driver, 32-year-old Amanda Hrenya of Florence, Ken., died in the crash. She was the vehicle’s only occupant.

First responders transported her to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries early Monday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.