Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into two local businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say speed may have been the cause of an early morning crash that damaged two businesses Monday.

The van crashed near 16th and Broadway just before 5:30 a.m.

Police say the driver hit the front door of XS Lighting and because of the speed spun around and backed into Plug Your Holes.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

At first it appeared as if it was a smash and grab, but police now say the crash appears to have been the result of speeding.The driver appears to have lost control due to slick conditions.