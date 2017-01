× KC police on scene of suspicious death near Admiral and Tracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a suspicious death Monday.

Police say they received a call from an apartment manager near Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue who found the body in the parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

Officers were waiting on the medical examiner to arrive on the scene.

FOX 4’s Kerri Stowell is on the scene.

