× KC police searching for missing 63-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman Monday, who hasn’t been seen since Friday, Jan. 13.

Inous Revels is described ad 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 85 pounds.

Revels was last seen Friday near 51st and Woodland in the afternoon. She was wearing a red and black Chiefs coat and blue jeans.

Police say Revels has health issues, and her family is concerned for her welfare. She suffered a stroke two years ago.

According to police, she hasn’t driven in more than 20 years and has no cell phone.

If you see her please contact KCPD missing person’s unit at (816) 234-5136.