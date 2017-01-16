Local dentist helped couple when they needed it the most, now that couple is saying thank you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A local dentist running her own practice stepped in to help a local family when they needed it the most and now that family is saying thank you.

Dawn Findell nominated Dr. Medley of Medley Smiles Dentistry in Independence for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Findell says Dr. Medley informed her husband that something was wrong with his tongue in April. Doctors later discovered that he had stage four head and neck cancer, but before doctors would allow him to start treatments, he needed to get fluoride trays. Unfortunately, Findell says those trays were not covered by their insurance.

Her husband's doctor said that he had to have a dental clearance and needed know that everything was done before her husband could start treatment for his cancer diagnosis.

"Within two days everything was done," Findell said. "So yeah, she just went above and beyond."

"This is the only way that I can think of to say thank you to her," Findwell added. "I don't even want to say how much money she saved us."

"As a dentist I can't stand to see people in pain," Dr. Medley said. "So we help as much, as many people as we can. You know it's a small office. It's just me, but we like to let people know that we're here and that we care and we're here for them."

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.