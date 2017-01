Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department is teaming up with Diagnostic Imaging Centers Tuesday.

A mobile mammography clinic will be at the Kansas City East Patrol Station at 27th and Prospect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Diagnostic Imaging Centers, 60-percent of women in the Kansas City metro are not getting their annual screening mammograms.