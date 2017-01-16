Police say suspect armed with rifle entered QuikTrip near I-435 and Roe then demanded money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police are searching for a robbery suspect who held up a clerk at a QuikTrip store early Monday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred at the QuikTrip near I-435 and Roe just after 2 a.m.

The clerk was the only person in the store when the robbery happened.

Police say the suspect backed his vehicle into a parking spot and walked into the store armed with a rifle.

The suspect is described as a black male who stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a scarf of bandanna over his face.

According to police, surveillance video hasn't been much help because the suspect had his face covered and vehicle did not have a license plate.

Investigators haven't connected this latest robbery to several others over the last month.