Renee Kelly’s chicken pot pie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Renee Kelly's Harvest in Shawnee is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above Kelly demonstrates how to make the restaurant's chicken pot pie.

Chicken pot pie

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1/2 C. Onion small dice

1 ea clove garlic minced

1/2 C. Celery small dice

1/2 C. Carrot small dice

1 Tbs olive oil

2 Tbs butter

3 Tbs all-purpose flour

2 C. Chicken broth

2 C. Milk

1 lb. chicken roasted

2tsp. Fresh thyme chopped

1tsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. Salt

1/2 tsp. Pepper

1-2 biscuits

4 oz havarti cheese

Directions:

Heat the olive oil and butter over medium low heat.

Sweat the onions and garlic for 3-4 minutes.

Add the carrots and celery. Sweat for an additional 3 minutes.

Sprinkle the flour in the pan, and stir creating a roux. Cook for a minimum of 1 minute.

Whisk in the chicken broth and milk, and bring to a simmer. Add the cooked chicken. Summer for 8-10 minutes or until desired thickness is reached. Stir occasionally to keep the pot pie from sticking on the bottom of the pan.

Season with lemon, salt, pepper, and thyme.

Portion the pot pie into 4-6 oven safe bowels. Top with biscuit crumbs and havarti cheese.

Bake at 400 degrees for 4-10 minutes.

