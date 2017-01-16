Starving dog could only lie down, but his tail wagged when rescuers came near

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The following story of a dog named King is told by KC Pet Project:

“King was rushed to our shelter Friday afternoon after Kansas City, Mo., Animal Control rescued him from the backyard of a very cruel and neglectful home. Bitterly cold temperatures, strangulation, and starvation had nearly taken his life. He was found unconscious and barely breathing, caught up in a fence from something tied around his neck and he was unable to move. His cold body began having seizures and his organs had begun to fail. Our veterinary team at KC Pet Project immediately began critical warming therapy and IV fluids.

King regained consciousness but was still too weak to stand. Lying on a pile of thick blankets in our vet clinic, his tail began to “thump, thump, thump” on the floor whenever we were near him. X-rays revealed King had nothing in his stomach but old corncobs – the only thing he’d found to eat to keep him alive.

He’s been receiving ‘round-the-clock emergency care from our shelter’s veterinary team this weekend and our partners at Blue Pearl in Lee’s Summit have been providing his overnight care. He’s now able to stand and walk a little, giving kisses to our staff and eating a little on his own. He’s not out of the woods yet, but he’s made great improvements since arriving a little over 48 hours ago. Cruel neglect like this is hard to look at, but it’s dogs like King that inspire us every day to do what we do so they can find the loving homes they deserve. Please send healing thoughts for King’s recovery and if you can help with King’s extensive medical bills, please consider a donation to our Roadrunner Medical Fund at http://donate.kcpetproject.org/roadrunnerfund.”