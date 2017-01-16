Car crashes into building at 18th and Locust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in which a car ran into a building on Monday.

The crash happened after police were reportedly chasing a suspect in a black Mustang that they believe was involved in a carjacking on the Paseo.

The black Mustang eventually made it to 18th and Locust, where it crashed into a silver Prius, sending the Prius into the building.

The people in the Mustang were taken to the hospital. The condition of the occupant of the Prius is unknown at this time.

Business owners and residents are fed up with this happening, as a vehicle crashed into another store front nearby just last week.

The building was subsequently evacuated.

This is the second vehicle to crash into a building Monday, after a van struck a storefront at 16th and Broadway earlier in the morning.