Vietnam veteran and his wife surprised with van to help them care for 18-year-old son

INDEPENDENCE Mo. -- A Vietnam veteran and his family were given a handicapped accessible van for their 18-year-old son Monday, and the surprise instantly sent tears rolling down the mother's face.

Tonnie Brende said her son has Cerebral palsy, and they have been struggling with transporting him from place to place.

The family said they saved for two years to raise $20,000 to buy a van, but that van has never worked properly.

"What this means to my son is my son has a life again because he's not locked in the home anymore, and even though it's raining and cold, we're going for a ride," Brende said.

The couple says Jonathan loves to get out of the house and just likes to drive.

Brende said her son has been locked in the house since Christmas because they have to lift the wheelchair manually into the back of the truck, and she physically can't do it anymore.

