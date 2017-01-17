Belton hotel worker says burglars tricked her into thinking they were guests before heist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- Police are searching for two men and a woman who they said robbed the Welcome Inn-Belton on Saturday around 2 a.m. A woman who works at the hotel said the suspects tricked her into thinking they were guests at the hotel who had lost their room key. As it turned out, they just wanted to follow her into the hotel office and rob the hotel.

“As he was turning you could see the gun in his pocket and he started to take it out on me,” said Lora Harper, an employee at the hotel. “I took a deep breath and stood up, put my hands up, he took the phone from me and the keys from me and put them on the desk.”

Harper said the man showed her that he had a weapon.

“He looks at me, shows me the weapon, says do not do anything stupid and you will not die,” she told FOX 4.

She said he also told her why he was demanding money.

“He kept saying I am sorry I’ve got kids to take care of and all I could say was so do I,” she said.

Harper said the entire time the robbery was happening she was thinking about her 3-year-old daughter.

“One-hundred percent I thought my daughter was going to wake up without me,” she said.

She said a woman was with the two men but waited outside the hotel office door while they riffled through the office. She said the two men made off with a book with guest information, a computer, key maker, cash and credit card information.

“If you have kids to take care of, why not have a job,” she said. “I mean I work there to support my daughter, he could have easily ended all that in any way, shape or form if he wanted to.”

Belton Police ask anybody with information to call (816)-331-5522.