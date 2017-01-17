Boxing instructor says the workout will really burn the calories and kick out stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking to knock out stress, you might want to try punching it out with boxing. Brooke Budke with Title Boxing visited the FOX 4 morning show to share the health benefits of boxing. Did you know you can burn up to 1,000 calories in one hour by taking a highly effective boxing class that focuses on form, hitting the heavy bag and core workouts.

This January 2017, pay only $20.17 for your first month to get started.

Locations:

Lenexa: 12940 W 87th Street Pkwy

Overland Park: 7812 W 119th St

Overland Park: 14868 Metcalf Ave

Prairie Village: 7600 State Line Road, 208A