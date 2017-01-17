Foot Locker responds to Travis Kelce’s rant after Sunday’s loss

Don’t step on Foot Locker’s toes.

After Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce name-dropped the footwear company while bashing the referees on their holding call that ended up playing a decisive role in the game’s outcome.

“It’s ignorance. The ref, No. 51, shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again,” Kelce said. “He shouldn’t even be able to work at f—king Foot Locker.”

It wasn’t exactly a diss, but Kelce did imply that working at Foot Locker was a low status.

Not one to let their name get kicked around, Foot Locker stepped into the conversation on Twitter with a concise message to Kelce:

Good call, Foot Locker.