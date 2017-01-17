Henry Cavill thanks Chiefs Kingdom for “unforgettable experience” at Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Superman actor Henry Cavill made an appearance at the Chiefs game Sunday night.

The day after the game he posted the video above to his Facebook page with the caption:

“Leaving Kansas City with a heavy heart but with a smile on my face. Despite the result not going our way it was an unforgettable experience. Thank you to the players for your grit, determination and putting your bodies on the line for us. Thank you to the fans for your boundless energy and passion, you are undoubtedly the MVP. And a special thank you to the Hunt family for your incredible grace, warmth and second to none hospitality! The kingdom shall be carried with me in my heart. See you all next season!”